Achaogen restructures, shakes up management

Aimed at sharpening its resources on building its ZEMDRI (plazomicin) business and developing C-Scape, Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) will restructure its operations, including a management shake-up.

Spending will be cut in R&D, technical operations and G&A. The commercial and medical affairs teams will not be affected.

About 80 positions, representing ~28% of the workforce, will be terminated. The company will record a one-time charge of $6M this quarter to account for related expenses.

Management changes:

President , R&D Ken Hillan, M.B., Ch.B. will depart on October 15.

CFO Tobin Schilke will depart on September 30.

Chief Scientific Officer Lee Swem, Ph.D. will depart on September 24.

Chief of Staff Zeryn Sarpangal will assume the CFO role on October 1.

Chief Business Officer Liz Bhatt will assume the COO role today, including technical ops and continuing her current corporate development role.

Management will discuss the restructuring in more detail during its Q2 earnings call on August 6.