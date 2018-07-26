Intel -2.8% as Q2 Data Center sales miss estimate

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) drops 2.8% on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 15% Y/Y revenue growth. Q3 guidance has revenue from $17.6B to $18.6B (consensus: $17.62B) and upsie EPS from $1.10 to $1.20 (consensus: $1.08).

Raised FY18 guidance has upside revenue from $68.5B to $70.5B (consensus: $68.38B; was: $66.5B to $68.5B) and EPS from $3.94 to $4.36 (consensus: $4.01; was: $3.85 +/- 5%).

Business unit results: Cloud Computing, $8.7B (+6% Y/Y; consensus: $8.48B) ; Data Center, $5.5B (+27% Y/Y; consensus: $5.63B); IoT, $880M (+22%; consensus: $858.2M); Non-Volatile Memory Solutions, $1.1B (+23%; consensus: $1.11B); Programmable Solutions, $517M (+18%; consensus: $509.9M).

Key metrics: Gross margin, 63% (flat); R&D spend, $3.37B; MG&A spend, $1.7B; operating income, $5.3B; tax rate, 9.5%; cash from operations, $7.4B; dividends paid, $1.4B; share repurchases, $3.9B.

