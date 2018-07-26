Paulson nominates eight members to Detour Gold board

John Paulson’s hedge fund nominates eight members to Detour Gold’s (OTCPK:DRGDF) board and reiterates its call for a special shareholder meeting, ratcheting up pressure on the miner.

Paulson & Co., which owns ~5.4% of Detour shares, has threatened to replace the company’s board if it does not explore strategic alternatives including a sale and the appointment of a new CEO.

Paulson also wants Detour to call for a special shareholder meeting by Sept. 28 to choose between his slate of nominees and the current board.