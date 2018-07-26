Juniper Networks -6.2% on light Q3 guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is 6.2% lower postmarket after a Q2 earnings beat that featured light guidance for the current quarter.

Revenues dropped 8% but were in line, and non-GAAP operating margin fell to 18.5% from 24.2% (but up from Q1's 12.3%).

Net income, meanwhile, fell 23% to $170.2M (up 71% sequentially), and EPS beat expectations.

It's guiding to Q3 revenues of $1.14B-$1.2B (light of consensus for $1.22B), gross margin of 58-60%, operating margin of 17.1% at the revenue midpoint, and EPS of $0.41-$0.47 (below consensus for $0.51).

The timing of deployments is affecting the Q3 outlook, CEO Rami Rahim says, but "we remain confident the business will return to year-over-year growth during Q4 and that we have the right solution portfolio and strategy to drive sustained longer-term success."

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

