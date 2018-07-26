Scorpio Bulkers updates on new loan facility

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) announces that it received a commitment from ABN AMRO Bank and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale for a loan facility of up to $60M.

The company says the loan facility will be used to finance up to 60% of the fair market value of two Ultramax dry bulk vessels and two Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels.

The loan facility has a final maturity date of five years from drawdown date and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.25% per annum.

SALT -0.28% after hours to $7.28.

Source: Press Release