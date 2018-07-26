Western Digital beats Q4 estimates

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) reports Q4 EPS and revenue beats with a 5% Y/Y revenue growth. Company will provide guidance on the earnings call, which is scheduled for 5:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Key metrics: Operating income, $1.3B; cash form operations, $863M; cash and equivalents, $5.1B; total operating expenses, $1B; total liabilities, $17.7B.

Repurchase program: Board authorizes a new $5B share repurchase program, which replaces all prior programs.

Western Digital shares are down 0.1% to $77 aftermarket.

