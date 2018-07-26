More on Aflac Q2: Year forecast raised on strong H1

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) boosts year forecast to adjusted EPS $3.90-$4.06 from its prior view of $3.72-$3.88, assuming 2017 weighted-average exchange rate of 112.16 yen to the dollar.

For Q3, Aflac sees adjusted EPS of 87 cents-$1.02 if the yen averages 110 to 115 to the dollar.

Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.07, reflecting favorable pretax margins and a lower effective tax rate due to tax reform. That compares with $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total revenue rose 3.0% to $5.59B from $5.43B.

Aflac Japan pretax adjusted earnings in yen rose 3.6% on a reported basis and 4.3% on a currency-neutral basis.

Aflac U.S. pretax adjusted earnings rose 3.0% to $340M from a year ago.

Adjusted book value including foreign currency translation was $24.93 as of June 30, 2018 vs $20.86 a year earlier.

Adjusted ROE excluding impact of foreign currency 15.9% vs 16.3% a year ago.

The average yen/dollar exchange rate in Q2 2018 was 109.14, or 1.8% stronger than the average rate of 111.10 in Q2 2017.

Source: Press Release

