Chesapeake Energy +7% on deal to sell Utica Shale position for $2B

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) +6.8% after-hours after agreeing to sell its interests in the Utica Shale to Encino Acquisition Partners for ~$2B.

CHK says the sale of all its Ohio acreage includes 320K net acres in the commercial window for Utica Shale development and 920 operated and non-operated wells which produced 107K boe/day in 2017.

CHK says the sale will Improve EBITDA by ~$0.70/boe in 2019 due to lower cash operating costs and improved oil differentials, assuming flat 2018 commodity prices, and will reduce projected 2019 gathering, processing and transportation expense by $450M for an expected improvement of ~$0.50/boe.

In a full-year guidance update, CHK now sees FY 2018 production growth of 1%-5% and total capex of $2.175B-$2.475B.