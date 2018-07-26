Cypress Semi +2.8% on Q2 beats, upside guide

Cypress Semiconductors (NASDAQ:CY) gains 2.8% after Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 5% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue of $655M to $685M (consensus: $655.80M) and EPS of $0.36 to $0.40 (consensus: $0.34).

Revenue breakdown by business unit: MCD, $368.5M (+2.2% Y/Y); MPD, $255.6M (+10%).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margins, 46.3% (+540 bps Y/Y); operating margin, 22.3%; cash and equivalents, $112.7M; total liabilities, $1.65B.

Press release.

Previously: Cypress Semiconductor beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (July 26)