More on Digital Realty Q2: Strong data center demand, FY18 forecast boost

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) boosts 2018 core FFO per share outlook to $6.55-$6.65 from $6.50-$6.60.

Q2 core FFO $1.66 per share up from $1.63 in Q1 and $1.54 a year ago.

"Data center demand has picked up appreciably in 2018, and we are particularly encouraged by the broad-based activity across regions as well as the depth of demand by customer vertical," says CEO A. William Stein.

In Q2, Digital Realty signed total bookings expected to generate $94M of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including $8M contribution from interconnection.

It also signed renewal leases representing $76M of annualized GAAP rental revenue in the quarter.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $458M rose 2% from Q1 and 39% from a year ago.

Q2 cash NOI $492.8M vs. $476.7M in Q1 and $359.0M a year ago.

