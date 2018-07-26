Digital Realty posts Q2 beat, raises 2018 guidance

After some gains, Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is back to flat in moderate after-hours action after its Q2 earnings report, where it topped expectations on funds from operations and profits, and raised its full-year outlook.

Core funds from operations rose to $1.66 from $1.54. Net income available to common stockholders was $0.32/share -- down from last year's $0.36, but beating an expected $0.27.

Total bookings in the quarter are expected to generate $94M in annualized GAAP rent revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was $458M, up 39% Y/Y (and up 2% sequentially) and beating an expected $446.6M.

It's boosting full-year core FFO/share outlook to $6.55-$6.65, from a previous $6.50-$6.60 -- and well above consensus for $6.06.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Press release