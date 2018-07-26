Facebook's worst one-day drop ever sends Nasdaq reeling but Dow gains

The major stock market benchmarks turned in a decidedly mixed showing, with the Nasdaq tumbling 1% to its worst lost in a month and the S&P 500 falling slightly, while the Dow added more than 100 points and the small-cap Russell 2000 racked up the day's best performance (+0.6%).

Facebook plunged 19%, marking its worst one-day drop since going public in 2012, after its Q2 earnings report showed lower than expected revenue, slowing user growth and disappointing guidance.

Fellow FAANG stock Amazon (-3%) also declined ahead of its after-hours earnings release, but most other FAANGs held up relatively well.

The top-weighted S&P tech sector (-1.6%), which includes Facebook, finished far behind the 10 other industry groups, while the consumer discretionary (-0.5%), health care (-0.2%) and financials (-0.1%) sectors also fell.

The remaining seven sectors all finished higher, led by utilities (+1.1%), energy (+1%) and industrials (+0.8%).

U.S. Treasury prices fell broadly, sending yields higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 4 bps to 2.98%, its highest level in two months; the U.S. Dollar Index jumped 0.6% amid the rise in rates.

WTI September crude oil futures added 0.5% to $69.61/bbl as Saudi Arabia halted crude shipments through a Red Sea waterway following an attack on two of its oil tankers.