More on Hartford Q2: Commercial lines, group benefits, mutual funds drive gains

Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) Q2 core EPS of $1.13 from 81 cents a year ago, driven by commercial lines, group benefits, and mutual funds segments, as well as lower U.S. corporate tax rate.

Q2 commercial lines net income jumped 44% to $372M from $258M in Q2 2017; group benefits net income rose 39% to $96M; and mutual funds net income increased 54% to $37M; property & casualty net income rose 27% to $383M.

P&C combined ratio of 95.7 decreased 1.4 points; P&C underlying combined ratio of 90.3 improved 1.3 points from a year ago.

Book value per diluted share of $34.44 fell 7% from Dec. 31, 2017 due to lower net unrealized capital gains from higher interest rates and wider credit spreads and the sale of Talcott Resolution.

