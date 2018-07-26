NCR -10.3% on mixed Q2 with lowered FY18 guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) plunges 10.3% following a Q2 report that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue with a 3% Y/Y sales drop. Lowered FY18 guidance has revenue from $6.32B to $6.45B (consensus: $6.6B) and EPS of $2.55 to $2.75 (consensus, $3.31; was: $3.30 to $3.45).

NCR blames “execution challenges surrounding product introductions,” foreign currency, and softness in Hardware revenue for the guidance decrease.

Share repurchases: Board approves an incremental $200M share repurchase.

Press release.

Staff changes: Former ManpowerGroup exec Owen Sullivan is appointed to COO. Tim Vanderham becomes CTO and Debra Bronder becomes Chief Human Resources Officer.

CFO Bob Fishman announces his retirement but will continue to serve in the role until his replacement is found.

Previously: NCR beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (July 26)