Cloud Peak Energy -7% after wide Q2 miss, reduced coal shipment guidance

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) -7% after-hours as it posts sharp misses on Q2 earnings and revenues, as shipments tumbled 19% Y/Y to 11.6M tons from 14.3M tons in the year-ago quarter.

CLD says shipments were weaker than expected primarily due to weather and operational issues at the Antelope Mine, and "while domestic coal burn is up, and utility coal stockpiles are decreasing, buying is currently slow and prices remain subdued."

Q2 revenue from owned and operated mines segment fell 19% Y/Y due to the lower shipments as well as $0.07/ton lower average realized prices; cost per ton was $11.90 compared with $9.81 for the year-earlier quarter.

CLD says its export business remains strong, allowing for the export of 1.3M tons during Q2, and it continues to expect to export ~5.5M tons in 2018.

CLD also cuts FY 2018 guidance on coal shipments to 50M-54M tons from its prior outlook of 52M-56M tons and on adjusted EBITDA to $65M-$85M from $75M-$100M previously.