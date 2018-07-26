Atlassian +22.7% on Q4 beats, HipChat sale to Slack

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) gains 22.7% after Q4 beats and news that the company will sell its HipChat corporate chat software to rival Slack.

Slack will pay an undisclosed amount over the next three years to get the HipChat and Stride products. Atlassian will get a small stake in the startup. Both companies were facing increasing competitive pressure from Microsoft.

Upside Q1 guidance has revenue from $258M to $260M (consensus: $252.49M) and EPS of about $0.19 (consensus: $0.15).

Upside FY19 guidance has revenue from $1.146B to $1.154B (consensus: $1.11B) and EPS around $0.77 (consensus: $0.66).

