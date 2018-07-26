Orchid Capital slides as net realized/unrealized losses pulls down Q2 EPS

Orchid Capital (NYSE:ORC) Q2 EPS of 3 cents a share includes: net interest income of 42 cents, total expenses of 5 cents and net realized and unrealized losses of 34 cents on RMBS and derivative instruments.

Orchid falls 2.8% in after-hours trading.

"Going forward, the continued compression of the yield curve should put downward pressure on both returns for Agency RMBS as well as demand for the asset class," Chairman and CEO Robert E. Cauley says

Responding to the flattening yield curve, Orchid has reduced exposure to 30-year mortgages in favor of either 15-year securities or structured pass-through securities – predominantly in sequential form – with limited extension risk, Cauley says.

Book value per share $7.86 vs. $8.71 at Dec. 31, 2017.

