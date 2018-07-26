Patterson-UTI to temporarily stop deploying new pressure pumping fleets

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) closed 1% lower after falling as much as 7% to a two-and-a-half year low, as Q2 results included a weaker than expected showing in its pressure pumping business, prompting investor concerns that the market is oversupplied.

PTEN said it would temporarily stop deploying new pressure pumping fleets, citing "industry softness due to oversupply, and because some E&P companies' activity and capital spend are ahead of budget," adding that it sees the pressure pumping issues as short-term.

The company expects pressure pumping revenue for Q3 to fall by 5% while gross margins in the business slide 7.5%.

PTEN's pressure pumping results "will likely add to investor concerns around a slowing of growth trajectory of the U.S. pressure pumping market," says Evercore ISI's James West.

PTEN's decision to halt additions comes after shares of industry leader Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) plunge more than 8% this week following a forecast of moderating growth in the Permian Basin.