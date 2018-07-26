Bank of America to redeem certain outstanding depositary shares

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has submitted redemption notices for all outstanding shares of 6.204% non-cumulative preferred stock, series D (NYSE:BAC.PD), and shares of its 6.375% non-cumulative preferred stock, series 3 (NYSE:BML.PI), as well as corresponding depositary shares for both series.

The depositary shares' redemption price will be $25 each.

An aggregate of $189.7M will be paid to redeem the series D depositary shares ono Sept. 14 and $653.2M will be paid to redeem the Series 3 depositary shares on Aug. 28.

Source: Press Release