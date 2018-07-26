WSJ: Justice Dept. probes station owners over ad collusion

Broadcast station owners faced a late-day hiccup after a WSJ report that notes the Justice Dept. is probing the companies over potential antitrust violations in ad sales.

The question lies in whether independent station owners coordinated efforts that could lead to higher rates for TV advertising.

The issue came up during the government's review of Sinclair Broadcast Group's proposed $3.9B buyout of Tribune Media.

During the regular session: SBGI -1.5% ; TRCO -0.9% ; NXST -0.4% ; SSP -0.4% ; TGNA -0.9% ; GTN +0.7% .

