U.S.-EU trade truce looks shaky over differing views on farming

Pres. Trump touted his new trade deal with the European Union in a trip today to Iowa, hailing it as a benefit to farmers who have been hurt by the fallout from his tariffs.

But only a day after the deal announcement, cracks emerged on both sides of the Atlantic over farming.

Trump's two most senior trade officials insisted that all agricultural products, not just soybeans, should be part of the deal, which is unlikely to fly in Europe, given the continent's long protectionist history of its farm sector.

“It’s more than soybeans. All agricultural products are something that will be discussed [in the trade talks with the EU],” Commerce Secretary Ross said, comments that were echoed by U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer during a U.S. Senate hearing today.

Among various European officials, the European Commission’s Director General for Trade Policy reportedly told senior trade envoys from EU capitals that agricultural products were out of the discussions.

France's Economy Minister Le Maire said any talks on reducing trade barriers should include the topic of public procurement, referring to U.S. policies such as the "Buy American Act" which requires the federal government to prefer U.S.-made products in its purchases.

