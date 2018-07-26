GPMT, WWE make index moves; shares rise

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is up 3% after hours on news that it's heading into the S&P SmallCap 600.

It's there to replace World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE), making its own move into the S&P MidCap 400. WWE is up 0.2% after hours, but gained 3.2% in the regular session after solid Q2 earnings.

WWE is replacing Quality Care Properties (NYSE:QCP), set to be acquried by S&P 500 constituent Welltower.

The moves are effective prior to the open of trading Wednesday, Aug. 1.