Live Nation delivers broad income gains in Q2

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) cleared analysts' profit bar with Q2 earnings where it grew revenues 7% and saw broad double-digit gains in operating income.

Adjusted operating income rose 18%, to $260M.

Through July, the company's sold about 70M tickets to shows this year, 3M tickets ahead of last year's pace.

Revenue breakout: Concerts, $2.38B (up 6%, and up 4% in constant currency); Sponsorship and advertising, $139.9M (up 12%, and up 11% in CC); Ticketing, $351.2M (up 13%, and up 12% in CC); Other and eliminations, -$3.6M.

Operating income breakout: Concerts, $41.8M (up 11%); Sponsorship and advertising, $80.5M (up 14%); Ticketing, $49.1M (up 12%); Other, -$3.6M.

