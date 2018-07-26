BHP Billiton to exit onshore U.S. shale in $10.5B deal with BP

BP agrees to acquire nearly all of BHP Billiton's (NYSE:BHP) U.S. onshore shale assets for $10.5B.

The sale includes BHP's entire interests in the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Permian and Fayetteville onshore assets, which have underperformed for the company.

The assets currently produce 190K boe/day, of which 45% are liquid hydrocarbons.

The deal, BP's biggest since buying Arco in 1999, "will be fully accommodated within BP’s current financial framework," the company says.

Also, a unit of Merit Energy Company will buy BHP's Fayetteville assets not included in the BP deal for $300M.