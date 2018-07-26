Repsol's H1 profit highest in a decade; Q2 production rises 6%

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) reports Q2 adjusted net income rose 23% Y/Y to €549M from €445M in the same period last year but below analyst expectations of €579M, and H1 profit of €1.55B was 46% ahead of the previous year and the company's highest H1 profit in the last decade.

Repsol says the increases were the result of “higher production and efficiency measures implemented in recent years, as well as rising international prices.”

Q2 upstream adjusted net income more than tripled to €360M from €115M a year ago, as the price of Brent crude jumped 50% to an average of $74.40/bbl and production rose 6.7% to 722K boe/day from 677K boe/day in the year-ago quarter; Q2 downstream profits fell to €337M from €429M, hurt by maintenance at the company’s chemical plants in Portugal.

Repsol says debt fell to €2.71B from €4.13B a year ago, mostly due to the €3.8B sale of the company’s 20% stake in Gas Natural.