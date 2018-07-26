Williams Partners, Crestwood unveil Powder River Basin expansion plan

Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) announce a planned expansion of the Jackalope Gas Gathering System and associated Bucking Horse gas processing facility in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

The companies plan to increase processing capacity to 345M cf/day by the end of 2019 to meet growing customer demand, and the current capacity at Bucking Horse will be increased to 145M cf/day from 120M cf/day by year-end 2018.

The expansion also includes plans to add a second plant at Bucking Horse by the end of 2019, adding another 200M cf/day to the Jackalope Gas Gathering System at the existing competitive fee-rate structure.