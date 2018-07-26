Vale sees rising premiums for its top quality ore as cushion in trade fights

A scarcity of Vale’s (VALE +0.8% ) trademark top quality ore will ensure rising premiums for the product and protect the company for the foreseeable future from the impact of a global trade war, which has hurt other minerals, CEO Fabio Schvartsman says.

“It would take a cataclysm for this to change,” Schvartsman said in today's earnings conference call after posting a sharp rise in Q2 adjusted EBITDA despite a slump in Brazil’s real currency and a truckers’ strike that slowed the country’s economy.

Trade disputes “have not led to any significant reduction in iron ore prices... Under normal scenarios, we have a very large probability that prices will be reasonably well anchored,” the CEO said.

Vale said it will maintain a net debt goal of $10B after cutting debt to $11.5B in the quarter.