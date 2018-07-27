Creditor group agrees to Windstream swap

A group of Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) creditors led by Citadel have agreed to a debt swap that could ease the company's burdens as it square off with Aurelius in court.

The group owns about 60% of Windstream's 7.75% 2020 notes, Bloomberg says, and has agreed to exchange the bonds for 10.5% second-lien notes maturing in 2024.

They'd still need to get to a 90% threshold in the exchange offer, which was set to expire this hour, but were in talks that could expand holdings to 80% of the debt, according to the report.

A successful debt exchange would make a meaningful change in the company's health that could be taken into consideration by the judge in the Windstream-Aurelius debt-default trial; it's adjourned until Tuesday.

With a steady late-afternoon climb, Windstream closed the day up 18.9% . Closely linked Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) finished up 1.6% .

