Papa John's founder: Ritchie not right CEO

"Steve Ritchie would be a great executive for another company. I just don't think he's the right fit for Papa John's at this time,” according to founder John Schnatter, who has sued pizza chain for not producing documents related to his ouster.

Ritchie, previously Papa John's president, took over as CEO in January after Schnatter criticized NFL leadership over national anthem protests. PZZA shares have dropped over 30% since then.

