BOJ aiming to rein in yields

The Bank of Japan has offered to buy an unlimited amount of bonds for a second time this week, seeking to tame a yield increase spurred by speculation it may adjust its ultra-loose monetary policy.

While the fixed-rate operation was conducted to meet the BOJ's policy objective of keeping the 10-year yield around zero, traders will look for clarity next week when Governor Haruhiko Kuroda announces the bank's latest policy decision.

