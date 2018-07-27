IRET sells last interest in Williston, North Dakota Portfolio

IRET (NASDAQ:IRET) has closed on the sale of its last interest in a Williston, North Dakota multifamily portfolio for an aggregate sale price of $42.3M.

IRET owned the majority interest in the Renaissance Heights and Williston Gardens properties consisting of 433 units and a vacant land parcel, and was the sole owner of the Dakota Commons property consisting of 44 units.

The company has also continued its strategy to dispose of its commercial and vacant land portfolio, and in July closed on the sale of vacant land in Grand Forks, North Dakota for $3.0M and a 7,849 square-foot retail building in Minot, North Dakota for $1.9M.

Press Release