Timken to expand portfolio with acquisition of Rollon

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to acquire Rollon Group for an undisclosed term.

Rollon sales are expected to be about $140M for FY2018.

"The acquisition of Rollon will further expand the Timken portfolio of leading industrial brands, allowing us to serve existing and new customers in attractive, high-growth end markets around the world," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "Like Timken, Rollon is an expert in motion technology and is recognized for developing customized linear motion products for their customers' application challenges. With its proven operating model and value proposition, Rollon will open up exciting new growth opportunities for the company."

The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in the first year of ownership.

The transaction is expected to close in late September and will be funded with debt.