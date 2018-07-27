WISeKey QuoVadis Trustlink Schweiz AG and SWITCH extend partnership

QuoVadis Trustlink Schweiz AG, a subsidiary of WISeKey International (OTCQX:WIKYY) and SWITCH have extended their cooperation for TLS/SSL and Secure E-Mail Certificates for another three years until 2021 with the option of bilateral renewal.

Michael Sieber, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at WISeKey QuoVadis, said, "We are proud to continue to be a strong partner for SWITCH for years to come. In our discussions, we discovered that our vision of a highly secure, value-adding digitization of Switzerland is consistent with the ideas of SWITCH. The extension of our partnership is the logical consequence."