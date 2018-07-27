Endava prices its IPO

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) has priced its IPO of 6.34M ADSs, each representing one Class A ordinary share at $20.00 per share, of which 3.2M ADSs are being offered by the company and 3.14M ADSs are being offered by existing shareholders of Endava.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading today on The New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “DAVA”.

The offering is expected to close on July 31.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 951,000 ADSs, of which 28,995 ADSs are being offered by the company and 922,005 ADSs are being offered by existing shareholders.