Petroteq Energy announces issuance of securities

Petroteq Energy (OTCPK:PQEFF) to issue 2,765,115 common shares, and 1,232,150 common share purchase warrants, to 15 arm’s length parties, for gross proceeds of $1,832,600.

Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.50 per common share for 24 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds will be utilised for use on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and for working capital.

The company has also entered into a shares for debt agreement, pursuant to which it will issue an aggregate of 287,500 common shares for $230K of indebtedness currently owed to an arm’s length creditor.