ImmunoGen Q2 revenues down 76%; updates guidance

ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q2 results: Revenues: $9.3M (-76.2%); License and milestone fees: $1.3M (-95.8%); Non-cash royalty revenue: $7.2M (+12.5%); R&D support: $0.4M (-55.6%); Clinical materials revenue: $0.4M (-33.3%).

Net Loss: ($41.6M); Loss Per Share: ($0.31).

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $60M - 65M; Operating Expenses: $215M - 220M; Cash and cash equivalents: $265M - 270M.

Anticipated upcoming events: Report initial findings from the FORWARD II study at the ESMO 2018 Congress in October.

Report additional data from IMGN779 Phase 1 dose finding study in Q4.

Report initial data from IMGN632 Phase 1 dose finding study in Q4.

Advance ADAM9 ADC program into IND-enabling activities before year-end.

Report top-line results from Phase 3 FORWARD I trial of mirvetuximab in 1H 2019.