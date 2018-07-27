More on Autoliv's Q2 mixed results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) reports organic sales rose 7.3% in Q2.
Sales by product: Airbags: $1.44B (+9.2%); Seatbelts: $773.6M (+15.9%).
Sales in Asia expanded 14.2% (+9.2% organic growth) to $792.2M.
Sales in America up 11.4% (+12.8% organic growth) to $682.3M.
Sales in Europe increased 8.7% (+0.3% organic growth) to $737M.
Gross profit rate slipped 100 bps to 19.9%.
SG&A expense rate improved 80 bps to 4.5%
Adjusted operating margin continuing operations down 50 bps to 10.4%.
FY2018 Guidance: Organic sales: ~+8%; Total sales: +10%; Adjusted operating margin continuing operations: more than 11%; Tax rate: ~27%; operating cash flow for continuing operations: $870M; Capex: 5% to 6% of sales;
ALV +1.28% premarket.
