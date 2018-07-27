Boston Beer -13% after margins tighten

Shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) are down sharply after a wide Q2 profit miss.

Depletions increased 12% during the quarter and shipment volume was up 9.0% to 1.2M barrels, but higher costs ravaged margins.

Gross margin fell 210 bpds to 52.0% of sales as higher packaging costs factored in. The company has decreased its full year gross margin target to between 51% and 53% from the previously communicated estimate of between 52% and 54%

SAM -13.38% premarket to $270.00.

