Boyd Gaming lifts EBITDA guidance

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) tracks higher after sliding past Q2 earnings estimates.

The casino operator lifts full-year EBITDA guidance to a range of $618M to $633M from $600M to $620M prior.

CEO update: "We further diversified our business by purchasing a distributed gaming operation in Illinois, and are actively preparing to participate in expanded sports betting across the United States. And we used our growing free cash flow to further deleverage the balance sheet, increase our cash dividend, and continue our share repurchase program."

Shares of Boyd are up 6.55% in premarket trading to $38.90.

