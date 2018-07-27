Columbia Sportswear warns on higher costs

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) sets guidance below expectations, despite topping Q2 estimates.

The apparel manufacturer sees full-year EPS of $3.15 to $3.25 vs. $3.35 consensus.

CEO Timothy Boyle addressed cost pressures during the firm's earnings call.

"We do face cost increases related to some accessories. And we are anticipating immaterial cost increases for some construction and fixturing as a result of steel and aluminum tariffs," he noted. "That said, the escalating global trade battles have the potential to be very disruptive to our business as well as our vendors, our customers and to many of the countries where we do business including the United States," he added.

