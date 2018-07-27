Twitter plunges 13.6% on monthly user drop

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) plunges 13.6% premarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 24% Y/Y revenue growth. Average monthly users took a beating, dropping by 1M Q/Q to 335M partly due to the increase in account removals and suspensions to combat abusive content and misinformation. Analysts had expected a 1M users gain.

Average US MAUs were flat on the year at 68M and down 1M from the previous quarter. International MAUs were 267M, up 9M on the year and flat on the quarter.

Average daily active users increased 11% Y/Y.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

