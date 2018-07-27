Merck tops estimates, lifts guidance; shares up 0.7%

Q2 non-GAAP income of $2.854B or $1.06 per share vs. $2.778B and $1.01 a year ago. Global sales of $10.5B up 5% Y/Y, including a 1% boost from forex.

Keytruda sales of $1.667B about inline with estimates and up 89% Y/Y.

Januiva/Janumet sales of $1.535B vs. $1.51B estimate and up 2% Y/Y.

Gardasil sales of $608M vs. $593M estimate and up 30% Y/Y.

Full-year adjusted EPS now seen at $4.22-$4.30 vs. $4.16-$4.28 prior. Street is at $4.23. Revenue is narrowed to $42B-$42.8B vs. $41.8B-$43B previously.

