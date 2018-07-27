Synchrony regains some in premarket as Q2 earnings beats consensus

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rises 1.7% in premarket trading after reporting Q2 EPS of 92 cents, beating the consensus of 82 cents.

Synchrony fell 10% yesterday after announcing that Walmart won't renew its credit card program with the company..

"While the Walmart program will not be renewed as we were unable to reach terms that made economic sense for our company and our shareholders, we have strategic options that we expect will fully replace the EPS impact,” said Margaret Keane, President and CEO.

Q2 adjusted EPS 92 cents vs. 83 cents in Q1 and 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Purchase volume increased to $34.3B from $29.6B in Q1 and $33.5B a year ago.

Net interest income $3.74B vs $3.84B in Q1 and $3.64B a year ago.

Net interest margin 15.33% vs. 16.05% in Q1 and 16.20% a year ago.

Provision for loan losses $1.28B vs $1.36B in Q1 and $1.33B a year ago.

30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables was 4.17%, down from 4.52% in Q1 and 4.25% in Q2 2017.

Period-end active accounts 69.8M vs 68.9M at Q1 end and 69.3M an end of Q2 2017.

Book value per share $19.37 vs. $18.66 in Q1 and $18.02 a year ago.

Return on equity 19.4% vs. 18.2% in Q1 and 13.8% a year ago.

Source: Press Release

