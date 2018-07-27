Adial Pharmaceuticals prices its IPO

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) has priced its initial public offering of 1,464,000 units, priced at $5.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and a five-year warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $6.25 per share, for gross proceeds of $7.32M.

The common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading today on The NASDAQ Capital Market, under the ticker symbols “ADIL,” and “ADILW,” respectively.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 219.6K shares and/or warrants to purchase up to 219.6K shares.

The offering is expected to close on July 31.