Magellan Health Q2 reveues up 28%; non-GAAP EPS up 56%; lowers guidance

Magellan Health Services (MGLN) Q2 results: Revenues: $1,810.9M (+27.6%); Managed care and othere: $1,215.3M (+47.9%); PBM: $595.6M (-0.3%).

Net Income: $13.6M; Non-GAAP Net Income: $23.3M (+65.2%); EPS: $0.53; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.92 (+55.9%); CF Ops: $21.1M.

2018 Guidance: Net Revenues: $7,300M - 7,500M from $7,500M - 7,800M; Net Income: $93M - 117M from $113M -137M; Non-GAAP Net Income: $132M - 152M from $151M - 171M; EPS: $3.65 - 4.59 from $4.41 - 5.35; Non-GAAP EPS: $5.18 - 5.96 from $5.90 - 6.68.