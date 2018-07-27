Colgate-Palmolive -4% after 'challenging' quarter

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) largely matched Q2 estimates during what it called another "challenging" quarter for category demand in many key markets.

Organic sales increased 0.5% during the quarter, held back due to unit volume declines in emerging markets and flat pricing globally.

Gross margin fell 140 bps to 59.3% of sales as higher raw and packaging material costs were partially offset by cost savings.

Lookng ahead, Colgate-Palmolive expects a year of increased operating cash flow, modestly lower gross margin, increased advertising investment and mid-single-digit earnings per share growth vs. a prior outlook for low double-digit EPS growth.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive are down 3.52% in premarket trading to $64.59.

