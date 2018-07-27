Goldman Sachs sets Street-high PT on Amgen

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) lands a price target boost from Goldman Sachs after yesterday's earnings smasher and guidance raise.

The investment firm takes its price target on Amgen to a Street-high $228 to rep 18% upside potential for the biopharmaceutical. The 52-week high on Amgen is $201.23.

Shares of Amgen are up 1.00% in premarket trading to $195.88.

