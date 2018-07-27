More on Aon Q2: On track to exceed 2018 adjusted EPS of $7.97

Aon (NYSE:AON) reports Q2 adjusted EPS from continuing operations rose to $1.71 compared with $1.31 a year ago and says it's on track to deliver adjusted EPS of more than $7.97 this year.

Q2 total revenue $2.56B, up 8% from $2.37B; commercial risk solutions revenue increased 12% to $1.17B and retirement solutions revenue rose 11% to $431M; reinsurance solutions revenue was up 10% to $380M.

Excluding the effect of adopting a new revenue recognition standard, Q2 total revenue rose 10% Y/Y.

Adjusted operating margin 22.0% vs. 20.7% a year ago.

Restructuring expenses $195M mostly for related to separation initiatives and workforce reductions.The company has incurred $766M, or 75%, of the total estimated restructuring charges.

Cash flow from operations in H1 declined 5% to $413M from a year earlier.

Source: Press Release

