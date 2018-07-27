Ontario to allow private-sector sales of marijuana - Globe & Mail

While the government would still control distribution, private stores in Ontario would be allowed to sell cannabis once it becomes legal on October 17, according to the story.

An official announcement could come as soon as next week.

Previously, the plan had been for the Liquor Control Board of Ontario to have a monopoly on sales of recreational cannabis, but leadership has changed.

