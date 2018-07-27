BASF -2% after lackluster Q2 results, muddled full-year outlook

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) trades more than 2% lower in Europe after reporting a mixed quarter, with Q2 EPS of €1.61 coming in slightly lower than a year ago and revenues of €16.8B that were up slightly higher from last year's.

BASF says Q2 EBIT before special items rose 5% Y/Y to 2.36B from 2.25B, largely due to significant improvement in its oil and gas segment.

Q2 sales totaled 16.8B, up 3% from the previous year's 16.3B, driven by higher prices in all segments, particularly in the functional materials and oil and gas units.

For FY 2018, BASF confirms sales and earnings forecasts, expecting slight sales growth, a slight increase in EBIT before special items but a slight decline in EBIT.

Also, BASF says it believes an agreement with Russia's Letter One to merge BASF's oil and gas division with rival DEA could be signed in the next few weeks.